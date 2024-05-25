Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.37 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $41,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 2,249,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,305. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.