Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $61,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $203.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

