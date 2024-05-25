Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $100,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.38. 11,658,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,194,888. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

