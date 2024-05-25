Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 528,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $139,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,344 shares of company stock worth $184,877,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average of $273.71. The firm has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

