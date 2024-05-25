Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $39,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $464,800,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.39. 1,206,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.