Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 71.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NTRS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 554,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,294. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

