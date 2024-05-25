Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.