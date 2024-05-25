Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NRIM stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
