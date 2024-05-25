Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

