Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Christopher Donald Dobbin Purchases 50,000 Shares

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Donald Dobbin bought 50,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Christopher Donald Dobbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Christopher Donald Dobbin purchased 15,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$5,182.50.

Nova Leap Health Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of CVE:NLH traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.30. 435,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health ( CVE:NLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

