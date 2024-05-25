Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB remained flat at $3.08 during trading on Friday. 781,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

