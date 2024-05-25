Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 39,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 68,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

