Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.55. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 60,850 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,876,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $931,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

