NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1,025.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $26.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,064.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,949,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,056,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $366.35 and a 1 year high of $1,064.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $893.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.95.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 339,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,055,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 226,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $204,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117,384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NVIDIA by 193.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 680,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $614,955,000 after buying an additional 448,841 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 67.6% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

