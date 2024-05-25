NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 21,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 52,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

NWTN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

