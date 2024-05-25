NYM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $124.47 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. NYM has a market cap of $124.47 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,145,776 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 767,145,775.564458 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.16078112 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,705,227.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

