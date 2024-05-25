O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.21

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 438897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

