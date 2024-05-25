Oasis Network Price Down 4.7% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $593.52 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.25 or 0.05420848 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00055205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08994839 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $12,777,376.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

