Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.40

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.40 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.84), with a volume of 2461541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20 ($0.87).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.33. The company has a market cap of £372.85 million, a PE ratio of 3,300.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

