Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,698,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OHI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 874,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

