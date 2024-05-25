OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.16 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $102.97 million and $14.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00054940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

