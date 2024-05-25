ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $20,802.60 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $20,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00.

ON24 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 189,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,549. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 856.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 420,455 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ON24 by 32.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.



ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

