Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 37,002 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $24,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after buying an additional 504,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 480,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

