Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,017,466 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. 8,537,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of -335.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

