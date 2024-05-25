Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.51. 223,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

