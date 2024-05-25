Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 399.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,796 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 161,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 196,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 46,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $117,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

