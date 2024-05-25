Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.16 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,804 shares of company stock worth $18,832,532. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 256,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,227. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

View Our Latest Report on AN

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.