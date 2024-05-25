Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $833,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.66. 513,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

