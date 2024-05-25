Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 15.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

ENB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

