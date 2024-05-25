Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $157.62. The stock had a trading volume of 462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,042. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.43 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

