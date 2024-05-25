Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. 3,195,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.