Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 274 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $24.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7,416.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,737.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,240.65. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.