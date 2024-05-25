OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.24

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.24 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 571,287 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.08 million, a P/E ratio of 375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

