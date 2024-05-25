Oppenheimer Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $39.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.94 and its 200 day moving average is $268.90. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.