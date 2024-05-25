Oppenheimer Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $160.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.67.

Get Transcat alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRNS

Transcat Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. Transcat has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,716 shares of company stock worth $2,300,557. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Transcat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Transcat by 118.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.