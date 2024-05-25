Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Hits $8.49 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Orchid has a total market cap of $101.21 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,170.23 or 1.00017167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00109196 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003639 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10338958 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,993,618.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

