O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

ORLY traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $986.96. 338,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,086. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,069.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,027.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

