Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 62,000 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,154,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,759. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

