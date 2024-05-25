Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.73. 512,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.57. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

