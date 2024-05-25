Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,663 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.56% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

