Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,503. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.79 and its 200-day moving average is $283.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

