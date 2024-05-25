Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

