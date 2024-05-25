Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $51,905,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,455. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

