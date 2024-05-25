Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,769,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

