Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.62. 784,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,608. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $301.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

