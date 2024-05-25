Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.73. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

