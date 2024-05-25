Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 9,715 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,527. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

