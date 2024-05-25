Oxen (OXEN) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $8,703.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,166.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.99 or 0.00714210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00122823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00203713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00092436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,044,668 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

