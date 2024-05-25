Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

PGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ PGY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Avital Pardo bought 38,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $398,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,433.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 145,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

