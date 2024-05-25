Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $321.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

