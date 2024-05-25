Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT) Insider Daniel Tuffin Acquires 265,000 Shares

Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Tuffin bought 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,455.00 ($8,303.33).
Panther Metals Stock Performance
Panther Metals Company Profile
Panther Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in Coglia, Red Flag, Merolia, and Mikado projects located in Laverton, Western Australia; and Marraki and Annaburroo projects situated in Northern Territory.
